Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey cooking tradition continues at Cacia's Bakery in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Having a Thanksgiving turkey cooked by the brick oven at Cacia's Bakery in South Philadelphia has been a neighborhood tradition for more than 50 years.And the set up of pick up and drop off of turkeys for cooking was already in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, so it's business as usual this Thanksgiving morning for those who participate.The turkeys are cooked in the bakery's famous brick oven, built by the late Sam Cacia at the West Ritner and Mole Street location some 50 years ago.A lot of these people have been trusting Cacia's with the centerpiece to their Thanksgiving dinner for years and say this is the best way to cook a turkey, with "the meat just falling apart when it is ready."Last year, some people waited for two hours, everyone arriving with turkeys already seasoned and stuffed.They drop their birds off and then come back around noon or 1 p.m. to pick them up.There is no confusion about which turkeys belong to whom, as each bird is numbered and labeled.This tradition has picked up over the years, with more people coming out through the years.It all began with neighbors running out of space in their ovens and they would bring their turkeys to Cacia's.