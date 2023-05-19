WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Dozens of TVs stolen from back of tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia

The driver was sleeping inside the cab when the bandits swooped in.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Friday, May 19, 2023 10:05AM
Dozens of TVs stolen from back of tractor-trailer in Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

According to police, two men cut a latch on a tractor-trailer parked on the 2700 block of Commerce Way and stole 38 TVs from the back of the truck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thieves got away with a big haul in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning.

According to police, two men cut a latch on a tractor-trailer parked on the 2700 block of Commerce Way at about 1:30 a.m. and stole 38 TVs from the back of the truck.

The driver was sleeping inside the cab when the bandits swooped in.

SEE ALSO: Estimated 2 million dimes stolen from truck in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

The driver said he has never experienced anything like this in his 20-year career:

The suspects got away in a white and red truck.

Police said cargo thefts have been an ongoing issue in the Northeast and in South Philadelphia.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW