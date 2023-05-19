Dozens of TVs stolen from back of tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thieves got away with a big haul in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning.
According to police, two men cut a latch on a tractor-trailer parked on the 2700 block of Commerce Way at about 1:30 a.m. and stole 38 TVs from the back of the truck.
The driver was sleeping inside the cab when the bandits swooped in.
The driver said he has never experienced anything like this in his 20-year career:
The suspects got away in a white and red truck.
Police said cargo thefts have been an ongoing issue in the Northeast and in South Philadelphia.
