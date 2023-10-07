Man killed, 2 others injured following car crash in Bucks County

In the other vehicle, a driver and passenger were taken to St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

NOCKAMIXON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- State police are investigating after a man was killed in a two-car crash in Bucks County on Saturday.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Easton Road (Route 611) in Nockamixon Township.

The Bucks County coroner confirmed that one of the drivers of the vehicles, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Grandview Hospital after the crash where he was pronounced dead.

In the other vehicle, a driver and passenger were taken to St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Both are expected to survive.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating this collision. There is no word yet on the victim's identity or what caused the incident.