Brothers make history with Two Locals Brewery, Philadelphia's first black-owned brewery

Two Locals Brewery is the product of two brothers who took their passion for home brewing and made local history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Richard and Mengistu Koilor made history when they opened Two Locals Brewery in University City on January 31, becoming the first Black-owned brewery in Philadelphia.

It's been a labor of love for the brothers, who started home brewing in 2016.

Since that first batch, they have grown the operation, renting space at Mainstay Brewing and collaborating with other Philadelphia brewers.

Now, they have a space of their own with a 15-barrel system that will allow them to expand the selection of beer they offer.

Currently, they are featuring their original flavors; Nubian, a brown ale, Lofa Lager, named in honor of their father's birthplace and "If These Walls Could Talk", a hazy IPA they created with Wissahickon Brewing.

They partnered with Liberty Kitchen for a lunch and dinner menu.

The selections include hoagies, which is Liberty's specialty.

The menu also has snackable dishes for sharing and family recipes like Liberian Beans and Peanut Braised Eggplant.

The Koilors prepared the dishes for Liberty Kitchen chefs so the recipes and flavors would be authentic.

Two Locals Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram

3675 Market Street Suite 100, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Liberty Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram