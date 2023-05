Police have not confirmed the ages or identities of either of the victims.

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were stabbed in Darby on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of Tyler Avenue around 4 p.m.

Neighbors in the area told Action News a group of teenage boys were in the neighborhood and started a fight around the time of the incident.

Police have not confirmed the ages or identities of either of the victims.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital, police say.