Two-story house fire forces evacuations in Hunting Park

Evacuations are underway in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section due to a two-story house fire on Thursday night.

It's happening on the 3300 block of North Water Street.



Chopper 6 was over the scene just before 9 p.m. as firefighters could be seen aggressively attacking the blaze from the second floor.

Chopper 6 over house fire in Hunting Park on December 5, 2019.



Officials tell Action News that some residents on the block were forced to evacuate.
No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

