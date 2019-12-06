Two-story house fire forces evacuations in Hunting Park

It's happening on the 3300 block of North Water Street.
#BREAKING @PhillyFireDept battling a massive house fire in Hunting Park on the 3300 block of Water street. Smoke and flames on the second floor when firefighters arrived. At least 3 homes damaged @6abc pic.twitter.com/0A9cF5pac0— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) December 6, 2019
Chopper 6 was over the scene just before 9 p.m. as firefighters could be seen aggressively attacking the blaze from the second floor.
Officials tell Action News that some residents on the block were forced to evacuate.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.