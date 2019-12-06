Two-story house fire forces evacuations in Hunting Park

#BREAKING @PhillyFireDept battling a massive house fire in Hunting Park on the 3300 block of Water street. Smoke and flames on the second floor when firefighters arrived. At least 3 homes damaged @6abc pic.twitter.com/0A9cF5pac0 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) December 6, 2019

Evacuations are underway in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section due to a two-story house fire on Thursday night.It's happening on the 3300 block of North Water Street.Chopper 6 was over the scene just before 9 p.m. as firefighters could be seen aggressively attacking the blaze from the second floor.Officials tell Action News that some residents on the block were forced to evacuate.No injuries have been reported.