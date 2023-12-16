Former Sharon Hill police officer charged with rape, sexual assault

Tyler Humphreys is accused of sexually assaulting three child victims from 2014-2022.

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A now-former police officer in Delaware County, who once worked as a school resource officer, is facing disturbing charges involving the sexual assault of minors.

The allegations date back nearly a decade.

Tyler Humphreys, 21, is accused of forcing a 9-year-old boy to perform sex acts on him when he was reportedly 12 years old at the time.

Investigators say the sexual assaults went on for four years starting in 2014 in East Whiteland Township.

Then in December 2022 in Charlestown Township, detectives say Humphreys gave a 15-year-old girl alcohol and waited until she was intoxicated and unconscious to rape her, according to authorities.

Around that same time last year, Humphreys allegedly gave a 19-year-old girl an excessive amount of over-the-counter drugs and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

The victim told police that the suspect also assaulted her several times from 2014 to 2018.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that she was 11 years old when Humphreys started inappropriately touching her. Humphreys was 12 at the time of the first assault, authorities say.

Humphreys also worked part-time for Folcroft police and was recently a school resource officer at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill.

Sharon Hill Police Chief Richard Herron released this statement to Action News:

"Former officer Tyler Humphreys has been terminated from the Sharon Hill Police Department. All of the alleged allegations occurred prior to his employment with the Sharon Hill Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Detectives have obtained physical and digital evidence corroborating the victim and witness statements.

Humphreys has been charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and other related offenses.

Anyone with information should contact the Chester County DA's Office.