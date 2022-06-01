Action News helps Reading man, family return to US after fleeing Ukraine

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A young man, Jose Class Jr., from Reading, Pa., fell in love with a young woman he met on-line in Ukraine.After they got married, Class Jr. moved to Ukraine, and he and his wife had a baby.Then Russia invaded Ukraine, and everything changed.The last time Action News spoke with Jose and Tetyana Class, they had just fled to Ukraine and were staying with helpful strangers in Poland and Germany.They say that was after the harrowing ordeal of getting to Ukraine's Western border with their baby girl, along with thousands of other refugees."We waited about eight hours in line with the baby screaming, three luggage's and everything just to get across," Jose said.Tetyana adds, "Everything there was just sounds from hell because they were people screaming, babies screaming, everybody screaming."The couple informed Action News that while Jose had all the documentation needed to return to the U.S., Tatiana's paperwork was back in Ukraine, where she is a citizen.But going back was, obviously, not an option.Action News was then able to get the Class family into contact with Jose's Congressperson, Chrissy Houlahan.It took a few months, but Houlahan's office was able to help Tetyana secure a visa, and they finally arrived back in Reading this past weekend."To know that we somehow have the ability to bring people home, and to know they are safe, and that the baby is safe, and all of those kinds of things, it's really a remarkable story," said Rep. Houlahan.Now, Jose and Tetyana say they are so grateful to be out of harm's way, and they look forward to their new life together in America."I don't know where I'd be at right now if I didn't get so much support and so much help throughout this whole entire ordeal," said Jose.Tetyana added, "We needed this help. We needed somebody who can help us. Who can give us some support. And thank you so much for everything you've done for us."The Class family is now hoping to get Tetyana's mother and grandmother out of Ukraine.In the meantime, they ask for everyone's continued support and prayers for Ukraine.