One year later: Stand with Ukraine vigil held in Jenkintown

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Close to 500 people packed into the Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania on Friday night as they came together to mark one year since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine.

"Overwhelmed, happy to see so many people coming to this event. Sad, very sad we're doing this again here we are we did this a year ago," said Natalie Firko the Ukranian Educational Cultural Center President.

Those in attendance expressed this is a sad anniversary, certainly a place they didn't think they'd ever be.

"Nobody ever taught us how to respond to this type of crisis, and at that time we knew the invasion was horrible. But we couldn't imagine the magnitude of the war crimes Russia will have in Ukraine," said Iryna Mazure and Honorary Consul of Ukraine.

While the feeling of hope was widely displayed, sorrow could also be felt as a portion of the vigil resembled a funeral to honor those who lost their lives fighting for freedom.

Together the community and beyond continue to stand strong.

"I want to pray for those who were killed and tortured in Ukraine, and I want to have this opportunity to thank the American people for their support for Ukraine," Mazure said.

The fight is not over, they say Ukrainians will never give up.

"What's to come, probably a lot more bloodshed, a lot more sadness, probably nothing good until they win. We have to win. We have to put Russia in its place they can't take land that isn't theirs," said Firko.

They said the best way to help Ukrainians right now is through monetary donations because they go directly to support there.