Underground blast creates 'Tremors'-like scene in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Transportation shared video showing an underground blast rolling through the road.

It is part of ongoing construction along Route 29 in Vint Hill to break up rock for excavation

Several commenters online pointed out the footage looked like a scene from the 1990 sci-fi action thriller "Tremors."

