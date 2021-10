Troubleshooters: Here's what to do if you've been a victim of unemployment fraud in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania has a brand new system to apply for unemployment benefits.It launched in early June and was supposed to be an improvement, but one of its convenience features appears to have opened up a new opportunity for fraud."I got an email notification about a claim being opened in my name," said Kevin Reiber of Northeast Philadelphia.Reiber says he hadn't filed for unemployment recently."I was alarmed that there was a claim that I hadn't put in. And on top of that, there was a bank account number listed for direct deposit that I don't recognize," he said.Reiber says he called the Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation to file a fraud report, only to be put on a ticket waiting list number of 149,000."They were at about 115 at the time. So it's been about two months since I put the ticket in," Reiber added.In the meantime, Reiber tells the Troubleshooters he got scammed again.He says someone called him posing as a state official with a seemingly legitimate badge number, an official email address, and personal information about Reiber's work history."She asked me to email a picture of my ID, social security number, and recent bank statement," said Reiber. As soon as I hit the send button, I immediately panicked. I knew I had really messed up."On Tuesday, Westtown-East Goshen Regional police sent out an alert about unemployment fraud.Lower Makefield police are also sounding the alarm after seeing a spike in reports since the new unemployment application system launched in June."Since that time, we've had about 50 (reports)," said Lower Makefield detective Sergeant Brian Omlor. "Compare that to just 25 complaints for the first five months of the year before the new online filing system was installed."Omlor says the first thing people should do if they find out that someone has fraudulently filed for employment benefits using their information is to report it to their local police department.Secondly, file an online fraud report with the PA Office of Unemployment Compensation.Lastly, notify your employer.Reiber says many more Pennsylvanians are vulnerable until the system is fixed."There's a flaw in the system. I feel like the state has failed me and many other taxpayers. They pretty much gave up taxpayer personal information," he said.To protect yourself as best you can, regularly check your credit reports for suspicious activity. You can also see if your email or phone number was exposed in a data breach by going to this website "These fraudsters are not hacking into Labor & Industry systems and there is no breach of Labor and Industry's' new unemployment compensation system," said Secretary Jennifer Berrier with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry on Wednesday.But the secretary provided no explanation for the spike in fraud complaints since the new system was installed.Meantime, Pennsylvania says its current backlog of claims is under 300,000 and has advice for people experiencing issues with the identity verification system, ID.me."If you've used another federal government or state government service that utilizes ID.me, please login using the same information that you use with that agency," said Berrier.