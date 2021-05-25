COVID-19 vaccine

United is giving away free flights for a year and people are responding in a big way

EMBED <>More Videos

United receives big response to its 'Your Shot to Fly' sweepstakes

SAN FRANCISCO -- United Airlines says people are responding in a big way to their free flights for a year contest called "Your Shot to Fly."

United tells ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez they already received more than 220,000 vaccine card uploads since announcing the contest on Monday.

"In the first few hours Monday morning, they were getting about 4 uploads every second," tweed Benitez.



CEO Scott Kirby says United got the idea after The White House called asking if there was anything the airline could do to encourage vaccinations.

The contest, which runs until June 22, is open to U.S. residents 18 years or older and who are members of United's Mileage Plus Program. It promises a year's worth of free flights to the winning passengers who are fully vaccinated.

Passengers can upload their vaccination records to the airline's mobile app or website to be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies, according to United.

"United will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June. In addition - on July 1 United will announce five randomly selected lucky MileagePlus members who have entered our sweepstakes for a grand prize of travel for a year for themselves and a companion - also in any class of service, anywhere in the world United flies," announced the airline in a press release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelticketsvaccinesunited airlinesairline industryair travelcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
South Jersey teen invents 'Vax Pack' to protect vaccination cards
Steve Burton gone from 'General Hospital' over vaccine rule
Boosted for Thanksgiving? Demand is up after CDC expands eligibility
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stray bullet kills man inside home on Thanksgiving: Neighbors
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Show More
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
More TOP STORIES News