New Jersey officials suspend controversial unpaid lunch debt policy in Gloucester County

The district was also instructed not to provide alternative meals for students who owe money.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 2:46AM
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A school district in Gloucester County is suspending its controversial unpaid lunch debt policy.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture ordered officials in Deptford Township to discontinue the policy immediately.

Originally, Deptford officials proposed that students in all grades who had more than $50 in unpaid lunch debt would not be allowed to go on field trips, attend dances, or receive report cards.

The district must now submit a new policy for review before it can be put in place.

