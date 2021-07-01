COVID-19 vaccine

Unvaccinated people to pay more for some cruises

By Jeff Ehling
EMBED <>More Videos

If you're not vaccinated, it might cost you more to cruise

The cost of cruising is going up if you are unvaccinated.


Starting in August, passengers on Royal Caribbean leaving from Florida who are not vaccinated will be required to carry extra insurance.

The company says unvaccinated passengers will need to carry a minimum travel insurance policy of $25,000 to cover medical expenses, and they must also carry a $50,000 policy to cover quarantine and evacuation expenses.

The medical policy can cost about $100 per passenger, and the evacuation policy can cost up to $200 per passenger.

Cruise industry experts say the companies are changing policies quite often, so it's important for passengers to keep up.

"Every cruise and every destination has its own requirements these days, and so it is not a blanket kind of story. So you have to be specific about each cruise. It is a challenge to know where you stand on that before you decide to get excited about going somewhere," said Don DePasquale of Cruise Planners.

Both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity are requiring unvaccinated passengers to pay for their own COVID-19 tests and wear masks while on board.

RELATED STORIES:



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescovid 19 vaccinecruise shipcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
South Jersey teen invents 'Vax Pack' to protect vaccination cards
Steve Burton gone from 'General Hospital' over vaccine rule
Boosted for Thanksgiving? Demand is up after CDC expands eligibility
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News