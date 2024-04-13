Neglected mother found 'fused' to sheets inside Upper Chichester home has died

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An older woman discovered Tuesday living in deplorable conditions in her home in Upper Chichester has died.

Her son, 51-year-old Daniel Klein, is charged with abusing a dependent person and reckless endangerment.

The woman was so badly neglected that authorities say her skin had fused with her filthy bedsheets.

Officers made the discovery after being called for a well-being check at a home on Dresner Circle in Upper Chichester Twp. on Sunday.

A neighbor called after having not seen Klein nor his mother in "months," police say. The neighbor also noted that packages were starting to stack up outside the house and there was no answer at the door.

When officers were also unable to get an answer at the front door, they went around back where they could see numerous flies through the sliding glass door and trash piled up inside.

Police forced their way into the home over fears someone inside could be dead or having a medical emergency.

Once inside they made contact with Klein and noticed a 'foul odor' coming from the home.

Police say officers asked Klein to let them check on his mother, and they found her unconscious in the master bedroom underneath a soiled blanket.

"This is one of the worst cases I've seen in my four years as district attorney here," said Delaware County D.A. Jack Stollsteimer. "And for this person, the defendant Klein, to do this to his own mother, it's just... I can't even imagine."

The Delaware County District Attorney's office says updated charges won't be filed against Klein until a cause of death is officially confirmed.