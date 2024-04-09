Son arrested after mother found in soiled bed and 'fused' to sheets in Upper Chichester: Police

Son arrested after mother found in soiled bed and 'fused' to sheets in Upper Chichester: Police

Son arrested after mother found in soiled bed and 'fused' to sheets in Upper Chichester: Police

Son arrested after mother found in soiled bed and 'fused' to sheets in Upper Chichester: Police

Son arrested after mother found in soiled bed and 'fused' to sheets in Upper Chichester: Police

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County, Pennsylvania man is under arrest after police say they found his mother living in deplorable conditions inside their home.

Daniel Klein, 51, is charged with abusing a dependent person and reckless endangerment.

Daniel Klein

Officers made the discovery after being called for a well-being check at a home on Dresner Circle in Upper Chichester Twp. on Sunday.

A neighbor called after having not seen Klein nor his mother in "months," police say. The neighbor also noted that packages were starting to stack up outside the house and there was no answer at the door.

When officers were also unable to get an answer at the front door, they went around back where they could see numerous flies through the sliding glass door and trash piled up inside.

Police forced their way into the home over fears someone inside could be dead or having a medical emergency.

Once inside they made contact with Klein and noticed a 'foul odor' coming from the home.

Police say officers asked Klein to let them check on his mother, and they found her unconscious in the master bedroom underneath a soiled blanket.

Klein allegedly told police he was the sole caretaker of his mother and she had not been out of bed for three to four weeks, though investigators say it could have been months.

Medics were called in, and police say they removed the blanket to find Klein's mother covered in dried feces and maggots. She also had what police called "ram's horn toenails."

They also described her as being "fused" to the bed. She was removed and taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center in critical condition.

"This is one of the worst cases I've seen in my four years as district attorney here," said Delaware County D.A. Jack Stollsteimer. "And for this person, the defendant Klein, to do this to his own mother, it's just... I can't even imagine."

Some residents of the 55-and-older community told Action News they just wish they could've intervened sooner.

"I constantly think about it. I'm upset about it because this neighborhood is not like that," said Carol Hoyt.

"In a community like this, especially, you'd like to think that people would be more aware of each other. I was unaware this was going on, and it's a shame," said Sean Hebbel.

Klein was placed under arrest and is being held on 10% of $50,000 bail.