Investigation underway after body found in Upper Darby, Pa.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Detectives are investigating the death of a female in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

Authorities say the victim's body was discovered in a residential rear alley along the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue, near Church Lane.

Paramedics were initially called to the scene around midnight Monday for a medical response.

They arrived to find the unidentified, female body in an area behind a row of twin homes, just steps away from a playground.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.