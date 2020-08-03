Several injured after an SUV and a dirt bike crash in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a serious crash involving a dirt bike in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

The Action Cam was on the scene at Springton and Marshall Roads Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. at that intersection.

Emergency officials said an SUV and a dirt bike crashed into each other. Video shows the dirt bike pinned under the SUV.

Multiple injuries were reported, but authorities have not yet revealed any information about the victims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper darby townshipdelaware countydirt bikecrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Family members ID boy shot in head while playing on porch
Driver outside of car struck on southbound lanes of I-95
Morning Moms: 6abc's Tamala Edwards
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm and Flood Watches In Effect, Isaias Headed Here
Isaias could further delay Philly recycling pickup
US is 'in a new phase' of COVID-19 pandemic, Birx warns
Show More
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Woman assaulted in dispute over mask speaks out
Outrage continues over anti-Semitic post by NAACP president
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Isaias crawls up Florida coast; watching for local impact this week
More TOP STORIES News