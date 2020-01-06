Education

Upper Darby High School reverses public ban on sporting events

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby School District has reversed its policy for school sporting events just one day after announcing the new plan.

The new policy originally banned the general public from attending home athletic events at Upper Darby High School following a fight at a basketball game last month.

Only students from Upper Darby School District with school-issued IDs, as well as submitted lists of parents and family members were allowed to purchase tickets for such events.

On Sunday, the district announced a new approach with plans to add a designated visitor section where non-students, alumni and fans of opposing teams must sit.
