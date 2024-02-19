  • Watch Now

1 person injured after fire breaks out at Delaware County home

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 19, 2024 10:30PM
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A person was injured on Monday after a fire broke out at a home in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Crews were called to the 9200 block of West Chester Pike around 6:30 a.m.

One person was pulled from the burning home, but authorities have not said what their condition is.

Video from the scene shows firefighters focused on the roof of the home to fight the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

