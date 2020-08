Upper Darby cop accused of racist Facebook post fired

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby Township mayor has fired an officer accused of posting a racist comment on social media.Officer Jonathan Resinski was terminated on Tuesday after an internal investigation There were multiple protests calling on the township to take action.Resinski allegedly posted under a pseudonym.In her letter of dismissal, Mayor Barbarann Keffer says this not a police training issue, alleging that Resinski has failed to acknowledge any wrongdoing.