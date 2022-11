Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby

Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police were called to a Delaware County Acme on Friday night following a fight that ended in a stabbing.

The store is located on the 5300 block of Baltimore Pike in Upper Darby.

Authorities say an altercation happened inside the store

At some point during the incident, one person was stabbed.

There's no word on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Police have not said if anyone was taken into custody.