Upper Darby police warning about uptick in catalytic converter thefts

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby police are warning residents to be on alert after an increase in catalytic converter thefts."I came out, started the car. It sounded like a bomb," said victim Karen Martin.Her 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport was carved clean of its converter while it was parked on a residential street in Millbourne, just outside Upper Darby.Automotive experts say catalytic converters, which in short are emission control devices, are coveted by criminals because of their precious metals."Inside of this casing is your three metals that are very expensive," demonstrated Eddie Herskovitz of Main Line Auto Center.Replacing them broken or stolen can also set you back considerably."Between $1,000 and $2,000 depending on the car," explained Dominic Guaglione of Rosemont Auto.Reputable auto body shops are expected to return old or damaged ones to manufacturers or face paying a steep penalty.Back in Upper Darby, some drivers are now keeping an eye out."I just hope they catch whoever done it," said one driver."I was never aware of it. I didn't even know that existed," said another.Police said part of the problem is people who either see suspicious behavior around a car or even hear the sound of grinding metal fail to report it.Automotive experts say there are cages you can put under your car to protect your catalytic converter, but sadly even then, there are no guarantees.