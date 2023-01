The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Long Lane and Alderbrook Road.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania are investigating after the body of a 39-year-old man was found in an apartment.

Police are calling the man's death suspicious.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.