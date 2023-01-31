Teen who helped rescue kids in icy pond dies in Upper Darby shooting; suspect surrenders

Family members confirm to Action News that the victim, Anthony Alexander, is the same teen who was honored last March for helping to rescue three children from an icy pond in Collingdale.

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Upper Darby say a teenager turned himself in to police Monday in the shooting death of another teenager.

The shooting happened Sunday evening just before 5 p.m. in a house on the 2400 block of Marshall Road.

Police say 16-year-old Diamire Hickman shot and killed 17-year-old Anthony Alexander.

Diamire Hickman

Further details on what sparked the shooting have not been released.

Hickman is being charged as an adult and faces several charges including third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Family members confirm to Action News that the victim, Anthony Alexander, is the same teen who was honored last March for helping to rescue three children from an icy pond in Collingdale.