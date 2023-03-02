WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
stolen car

11-month-old baby found safe after being taken in stolen vehicle in Upper Darby, Pa.

Action News has learned the baby was found safe, but officers are still searching for the vehicle.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, March 2, 2023 1:13AM

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A baby has been found safe after being taken during a vehicle theft in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the unit block of South 69th Street.

Police say there was an 11-month-old baby inside a running vehicle at the time of the theft.

Action News has learned the baby was found safe, but officers are still searching for the vehicle described as a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Darby police or 911.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW