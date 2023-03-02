11-month-old baby found safe after being taken in stolen vehicle in Upper Darby, Pa.

Action News has learned the baby was found safe, but officers are still searching for the vehicle.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A baby has been found safe after being taken during a vehicle theft in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the unit block of South 69th Street.

Police say there was an 11-month-old baby inside a running vehicle at the time of the theft.

Action News has learned the baby was found safe, but officers are still searching for the vehicle described as a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Darby police or 911.

