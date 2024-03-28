Upper Darby police looking to identify teenagers responsible for car vandalism spree

Police say nine vehicles that had either the front windshield, driver windshield or passenger windows smashed out.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby police are working to identify two male teenagers they say vandalized several cars on Tuesday night.

Upper Darby Superintendent of Police Timothy Bernhardt said the teens vandalized nine cars in the Highland Park section of the township sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said police initially responded for a report of damage to one car.

"When the officers responded, they located nine vehicles that had either the front windshield, driver windshield or passenger windows smashed out," Bernhardt explained.

Police also found a brick and a large rock, which they believe were used to cause the damage.

The vandalized vehicles were parked on the 200 block of South Carol Boulevard, the 200 block of Madison Ave, and the 7200 block of Wayne Ave.

"It's dumb. Real simple, it's dumb," Bernhardt said. "Juveniles breaking out car windows out of boredom is concerning. It's unproductive energy."

Upper Darby police are now looking through surveillance video to get a clearer picture of the two teenage boys responsible.

Bernhardt shared a message for them.

"There's plenty of activities and plenty of avenues for you to get involved in and engaged, and use that youthful energy you have for something productive," he said. "Instead of something here that is just dumb, and it's going to cost you and your parents money to repair the damages when you're caught and held accountable."

Bernhardt said when they identify the teenagers, they will be charged with criminal mischief.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the impacted areas to send videos to socialmedia@udpd.org.