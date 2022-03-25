Man dead after road rage shooting in Drexel Hill, Pa.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot during a road rage incident on Thursday morning in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby Twp.It happened around 8 a.m. in the 600 block of Lansdowne Avenue, near Upper Darby High School and Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School.That's where the 56-year-old man, a married father of four, was shot in the head.The exact circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.Police tell Action News they are working on surveillance video to identify the suspect and the vehicle involved that fled the scene.