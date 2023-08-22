Video captures gunman in deadly funeral luncheon shooting in Upper Darby

Video obtained by Action News shows at least one gunman exiting a dark-colored vehicle and unleashing a barrage of bullets into the venue where family and friends were gathering.

The gunfire rang out on the 600 block of Long Lane in Upper Darby Township.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby are still searching for the suspects who opened fire on a funeral luncheon venue, killing one person and injuring three others.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday on the 600 block of Long Lane.

Video obtained by Action News shows at least one gunman exiting a dark-colored vehicle and unleashing a barrage of bullets into the venue on Aug. 21, 2023.

The shooting claimed the life of one man. Police say another victim was shot and rushed to an area hospital and listed in critical condition. Two other victims were grazed by bullets and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the shooting stems from an incident in South Philadelphia last week. It boiled over and led to Birchett King, 25, killing his uncle, 39-year-old James Ford on August 17 in Clifton Heights, said police.

About 50 to 100 people who knew James Ford were gathering at the venue when the shots rang out on Monday.

"Everyone was trying to get out. It was a mass exodus from the front and the rear. They were trampling on each other for fear of their lives," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police believe the suspects were inside a dark-colored Chevy Malibu.

Rowena Faulk says she owns the event space and the day care next door.

"As soon as I went back in there, boom, boom, boom, boom. So I dropped to the floor. The maintenance guy ran into the bathroom. I ran to the back. All I hear is people run out back screaming," she recalled. "I'm just speechless. The family was screaming because they just had a tragedy."

Meanwhile, police in Clifton Heights say Birchett King was taken in to custody on Monday. It's still unclear if he had any involvement with the shooting on Long Lane.