1 dead, multiple injured after shooting in Upper Darby, Pa.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and several others injured on Monday evening.

It happened on the 600 block of Long Lane.

Chopper 6 was overhead just before 6 p.m. as police shut down the area due to the investigation.

Action News has learned that one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources say several others were injured in the shooting, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Further details on what led up to the gunfire have not been released.