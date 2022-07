UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania shot a snake that wrapped itself around a man's neck.Officers rushed to the man's home on the 1400 block of Church Street in Fogelsville Wednesday afternoon.They found the 28-year-old man lying on the floor unresponsive with a 15-foot snake wrapped around his neck.One of the officers was able to fatally shoot the snake without injuring the man.The man was rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.It's still unclear how the snake ended up in the man's home.