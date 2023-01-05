Bucks County tennis coach accused of assaulting child he coached

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County have arrested a tennis coach for allegedly sexually assaulting a child he coached.

Hector Andres Jacome Jamarillo, 24, faces multiple charges including aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by a sports official, and other related offenses.

Police say he worked as a private instructor, and allegedly assaulted his victim during practices and out-of-state tournaments.

"During the course of the investigation, we learned that the alleged assaults occurred in Solebury Township, Upper Makefield Township, Florida, and in foreign countries where the juvenile victim and Mr. Jacome Jaramillo had traveled to for tennis tournaments," said police in a news release.

Investigators are asking for any additional victims to come forward by calling Detective Jumper at (215) 968-3020.