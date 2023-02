Upper Merion police arrest 4 for mail theft, check fraud

Police in Upper Merion arrested four people for mail theft and check fraud that cost residents more than a half-million dollars.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion arrested four people for mail theft and check fraud that cost residents more than a half-million dollars.

Joshua Crews, Dave Broughton, John Klotz and Kayla Massa are all facing charges.

Calls started coming in about missing mail and stolen checks last year.

The victims soon realized those stolen checks were altered and cashed at banks across the area.

Detectives are looking into leads on at least two more suspects.