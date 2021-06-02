Emotional sendoff for beloved school resource officer: 'It's a little overwhelming'

PENNSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Jim McFadden is a school resource officer at Upper Perkiomen High School in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and this is his motto: "Keep smiling."On Tuesday, the school gathered for a sendoff to retirement to show him just how much he means to the school."It's a little overwhelming," says Officer McFadden. "There's no way to describe it other than they made an old man cry."School officials call Officer McFadden an incredible man who can de-escalate any situation with his calm demeanor and vast knowledge.McFadden is a former military police officer who served in Vietnam.He went on to become the chief of police in Quakertown where he worked for 30 years.He's been at the high school since 2007, and he's secured everything from lunch duty to school dances to safety drills."He's just super nice and super kind," says former student Tommy Moyles. "One of my friends didn't have lunch one time and he gave him his lunch. He's super cool and super generous."He may be retiring, but Officer McFadden says that may not last too long. He likes to stay busy.