UPS driver accused of helping porch pirates

A seasonal delivery driver is accused of helping porch pirates in Florida.The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted surveillance footage of a heist last week.Officers claim the seasonal UPS worker signaled to his accomplices when the coast was clear.But this time, a homeowner happened to be reviewing the security video and contacted police.The driver, 28-year-old Okoye Manley, along with two other defendants, 31-year-old Tanjinika Wright and 26-year-old Dekeria Wright, face a list of charges including burglary.