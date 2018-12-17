UPS driver accused of helping porch pirates

A seasonal delivery driver is accused of helping porch pirates in Florida.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted surveillance footage of a heist last week.


Officers claim the seasonal UPS worker signaled to his accomplices when the coast was clear.

But this time, a homeowner happened to be reviewing the security video and contacted police.


The driver, 28-year-old Okoye Manley, along with two other defendants, 31-year-old Tanjinika Wright and 26-year-old Dekeria Wright, face a list of charges including burglary.
