USA advances to round of 16 after defeating Iran in World Cup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans across Philadelphia cheered on The United States men's national soccer team as they took on Iran in a must-win match in the World Cup.

The team won 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by Hershey, Pennsylvania native Christian Pulisic.

"This has been a poetic story," said Olivia Blaber, who was at Top Tomato in Center City to watch the match. "Them not making the last world cup and Pulisic being a part of that campaign to being the one to put it in the back of the net."

The goal would cost him, though. He was injured on the play after colliding with the goalkeeper and eventually had to leave the pitch.

"We're hoping he's OK but he's gonna feel a little better with that W," said Steve Reynolds of New York.

The win comes after a politically charged lead-up to the match. American players were grilled by Iranian journalists for mispronouncing their country. US players also made a stand.

"It's been really cool seeing the men's team come out for women's rights so hard in all the press conferences," said Dave Goldstein of South Philadelphia.

The two teams left it all out on the pitch with the US advancing on to the Round of 16 where they will face the Netherlands on Saturday.