Bell tower in Valley Forge National Park offers a rare and unique musical experience

VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We're taking a look at one of our area's most unique sounds of summer!Deep within the rolling hills of Valley Forge Park in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, there's an instrument tucked inside a chapel tower.This one instrument has more than 50 bells and 112 steps!As you can imagine, it's a rare find in the United States, making its tones all the more special for those willing to take a listen.Its keys fill the air with music, and that fills the seats with those eager to hear it.Action News photojournalist Dan Sheridan takes us closer to your world.