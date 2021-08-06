feel good

Bell tower in Valley Forge National Park offers a rare and unique musical experience

It's a rare find in the United States, making its tones all the more special for those willing to take a listen.
By and Dan Sheridan
EMBED <>More Videos

Bell tower in Valley Forge offer a rare and unique musical experience

VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We're taking a look at one of our area's most unique sounds of summer!

Deep within the rolling hills of Valley Forge Park in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, there's an instrument tucked inside a chapel tower.

This one instrument has more than 50 bells and 112 steps!

As you can imagine, it's a rare find in the United States, making its tones all the more special for those willing to take a listen.



Its keys fill the air with music, and that fills the seats with those eager to hear it.

Action News photojournalist Dan Sheridan takes us closer to your world.

SEE ALSO: Catching up with the 'College Kid' who stole Springsteen's Philly show
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentvalley forgemusicfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Food drive aimed at helping local flood victims
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Snow angel lifts - Today's Tip
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News