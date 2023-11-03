Police officer hit by vehicle in Valley Township, Pa.

VALLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police officer in Chester County was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:07 p.m. on Rainbow Road and Front Street in Valley Township.

Authorities say the officer was administering Narcan when he was struck by another car.

The circumstances surrounding who was receiving the Narcan have not been released.

Authorities tell Action News the officer was conscious before being taken to Paoli Hospital. There was no word on his condition.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.