Father-son duo combine forces to create vegan desserts at Vannah Banana

Vannah Banana serves up delectable treats such as champagne cupcakes, mango sugar cookies and ice cream -- all made vegan style.

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- In the kitchen at Ox's Way, a vegan restaurant in Havertown, George Walker is scratch-baking all kinds of vegan desserts.

His son, Kianu, is there to assist and the one who got him started

Kianu, a former rap artist, had decided to launch his own vegan ice cream line, named Vannah Banana, after his younger sister, Savannah.

One day, his dad joined him on a delivery to Nourish, a vegan cafe that offers a selection of baked goods.

George tried the baked goods being sold there and didn't like them. So he asked the shop owner if he could try to do a better job.

George had never tried baking but after some trial and error, he refined his recipe and figured out the best substitutions.

He now makes everything from cupcakes (the pink champagne are the top seller) to cookies (the mango sugar cookies are the most popular) and a sweet potato brownie that put him on the vegan baking map.

Now his desserts, delivered to a half dozen cafes around the region, sell out daily, and Kianu has put his ice cream production on hold to build his dad's baked goods line.

George's dreams are modest; he simply wants to pay the bills. But Kianu hopes to one day have a brick and mortar that carries his ice cream seasonally and his dad's baked goods year-round.

Vannah Banana | Facebook | Instagram

Baked goods carried at the following locations:

Ox's Way | Facebook | Instagram

28 W Eagle Rd #101, Havertown, Pa. 19083

Nourish Plant-based cafe & Juice Bar | Facebook | Instagram

177 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

Hibiscus Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

4907 Catharine St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19143

American Vegan Center | Facebook | Instagram

17 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

Cheezy Vegan by Chef Reeky | Facebook | Instagram

604 Fairview Rd, Woodlyn, PA 19094