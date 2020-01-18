CDC no longer recommending people avoid all e-cigarettes, focuses on THC-containing products

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed verbiage from its website this week suggesting that people refrain from all vaping products during its investigation into vaping-related lung injury.

The CDC previously urged people to consider refraining from the use of all e-cigarette or vaping products. Now the agency is focusing on THC-containing products.

RELATED: THC vape caused serious lung illness in Chicago man, who hopes to warn others

The new recommendation suggests people avoid THC-containing e-cigarette or vaping products, especially those from informal sources like friends and online dealers.

RELATED: Trump administration bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens

The agency released a report Tuesday showing that patients with vaping lung injuries tend to get THC products from informal sources -- while nicotine products often come from commercial sources, like dispensaries and vape shops.

Officials said adults using nicotine vaping products to replace cigarettes should not go back to smoking, but recommends they consider using FDA-approved ways of quitting instead.

RELATED: Breakthrough in CDC vaping illness investigation: Vitamin E acetate and THC may be to blame

They also says people should not add Vitamin-E acetate to their e-cigarettes, stating that the thickener has been "strongly linked" to lung injury cases.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News