Philly's Vax Up Campaign, breaking down myths around vaccinations, delta variant

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Covid numbers are rising again. Experts are now calling the pandemic of the 'unvaccinated' a crisis.

In this week's show, host Matt O'Donnell interviews Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole and Dr. Delana Wardlaw - a popular Temple University Family Physician.

The two are working with the city to increase awareness with their "Vax Up Philly Campaign". #VaxUpPhily.

6abc has partnered with the city on this initiative to help promote better understanding and bust myths about vaccinations, specifically in our Black and Latino communities.

They also discuss the new Delta Variant, misinformation about vaccines swirling on the Internet and the newly re-instituted indoor mask recommendation for Philadelphia.

