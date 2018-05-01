Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Road open

EMBED </>More Videos

Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Rd. closed: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --
Police and firefighters were on the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a tanker truck in Claymont, Delaware.

The crash happened before 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Naamans Road.

There were reports that the truck was leaking liquid nitrogen.

Naamans Road was closed between Marsh Road and Foulk Road in both directions as crews worked to assess the situation.

The occupants of the vehicle were being evaluated for possible injuries.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newscrashtruck crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News