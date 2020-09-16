Darby Township police identify suspects in attempted abduction of 8-year-old

It happened around 3:39 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Tribbett Avenue and Hernesprota Drive.
Police said the two male suspects were inside a white GMC Savana van with a Pennsylvania license plate. There was black spray paint on the rear doors and red spray paint on along the vehicle's right side.
The child told police the driver exited the vehicle and walked toward her while telling the passenger, "Let's grab her."
The child was able to escape.
Police said they have located the vehicle and identified the two men.
"We are deeply appreciative of the cooperative and collaborative effort of the citizens we serve. This is an ongoing investigation and we will keep you as apprised as we can without hindering it," police said.
Police did not announce any charges as of yet.
Anyone with information should contact Criminal Investigator Sean Gallagher at 610-583-3245 or by email at sgallagher@darbytwp.org.