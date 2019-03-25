Disasters & Accidents

Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole

Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole. Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Verizon worker is being called a hero but is also suspended for saving a cat.

Cell phone video captured the rescue on March 16.

Neighbors on the 2500 block of East Monmouth Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia had been trying for an hour to rescue "Princess Momma," a cat who somehow got stuck at the top of a utility pole.

So, Verizon worker Maurice German used his bucket truck to rescue the animal.

No one was hurt.

But, a Verizon spokesman told Action News that because German's good deed violated safety protocol, and was actually pretty dangerous due to the electrical lines in the area, the company had no choice but to suspend him.

That suspension is three weeks without pay.

Neighbors, nonetheless, say they are more than grateful.
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsphiladelphia newsverizonrescue
