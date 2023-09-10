Hundreds of veterans honored with festivities in Chester County

Five busloads carrying 150 veterans who served were welcomed and thanked for their service.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds of veterans were thanked for their service in West Chester, Chester County on Saturday.

All of the festivities were put together by Honor Flight Philadelphia, an organization dedicated to honoring veterans.

"The day was awesome, it meant a lot to me. So many great people whom I interacted with. I've never seen anything like this. I'm very happy to be here," said Curtis Strong, a veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

Veterans sat down to break bread with each other at St. Simon and Jude Parish after receiving the red carpet treatment at the church.

"It just felt great. It felt like it's a feeling that comes over you that you never imagined. I'll never forget it," said Strong.

Five busloads carrying 150 veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War were welcomed and thanked for their service.

"Something I never expected. Something way beyond my dreams, I never thought something like this would happen. It made me very, very happy," said Sam Graveno, a veteran who fought in World War II.

Graveno is going to turn 100 years old next week.

"I feel wonderful. The doctor says there's nothing wrong with me. The only thing is I can't balance myself, other than that I'm in perfect health. My mind is good, I have no aches, no pains," said Graveno.

Honor Flight Philadelphia organizers said they each find a personal reason to come back each year for this event.

"We came to this country in 1949, right after the war, and my mother always said to us growing up, 'If it weren't for the American soldiers helping them, we wouldn't know where we would be today.' So I'm giving part of that to them," said Cathy Domizio, Honor Flight Philadelphia secretary.

This is Honor Flight Philadelphia's 12th year doing this and they hope to do this for many more years to come.