100 veterans honored with trip to D.C. from Honor Flight of Southern New Jersey

Community members were proudly waving American flags, making it known their sacrifice will forever be appreciated.

A group of veterans got special recognition with a free trip to Washington D.C. on Thursday, thanks to Honor Flight of Southern New Jersey.

The veterans were greeted bright and early by students and staff at Williamstown high school.

"We had 100 vets leave the school, cheered on by our students, and a Black Hawk fly over landing to send them off. They've been enjoying a beautiful day in D.C. seeing all the memorials," explained Gretchen Czbas, an honor flight board member.

Upon their return, dozens welcomed the veterans back home.

"This was the best thing, I swear, I have ever done in my entire 26-year career, 13 years retired. This was more fun than my wedding," said Judi Stanish, a retired Senior Master Sergeant with the Air Force.

"It was very emotional, a lot of smiles a lot of thank you's. At the end of the day, it's us thanking them for their service and I want every veteran to know thank you for your service and everything you've done for us," said Alyssa Luby, a senior and member of the AF JROTC Program.

It was an emotional experience for many, including the Wise brothers.

"I'm on the bus and I look out the window, I see my granddaughter cheering me on. It was a wonderful thing," said Leslie Wise, a veteran of the Navy.

Emotions aside these vets embraced their return, they even showed off some of their dance moves.

"My favorite saying I made it up myself, nobody walks to war you call the air force we get you there and we bring you home," said Stanish.

While the men and women have served our country, they say this is a day they'll never forget.