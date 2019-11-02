Victim of Philadelphia hit-and-run crash remembered as 'class act'

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of friends, relatives and coworkers of Michael Canals, 26, gathered outside The Met Philadelphia Friday afternoon to remember the man described as a "class act."

Canals and his dog were killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash on the 700 block of West Berks Street.

Police said they recovered the Pontiac minivan involved in the crash but are still looking for the driver. The owner is not the driver, according to police.



"The first time I laid eyes on him I knew I had the perfect child. And this right here proves I had the perfect child," said Canals' mother Jackie, as she spoke to the crowd gathered.

Friends and coworkers described Canals as empathetic, funny and always wearing a smile.



The recent Drexel University graduate was in charge of security at The Met. Canals was walking his dog before his shift Saturday when he was hit.

His parents pleaded for the driver to turn him himself or herself in to authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EF2 tornado hit Delaware County, officials confirm
Man dressed as mummy attacked while handing out Halloween candy
Straight-line winds cause damage, knock out power in Bucks County
Arrest made in theft of dog from SPCA; dog still missing
Chester auto dealer donates 1,000 coats to kids in need
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
Show More
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
Man wanted for assault inside South Philadelphia tavern
Police arrest suspect in sexual assaults of teens in NE Philadelphia
Man bikes across the US to raise awareness for CTE
Korean War veteran fights off intruder in Wilmington home invasion
More TOP STORIES News