Victim of Philadelphia hit-and-run crash remembered as 'class act'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of friends, relatives and coworkers of Michael Canals, 26, gathered outside The Met Philadelphia Friday afternoon to remember the man described as a "class act."Canals and his dog were killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash on the 700 block of West Berks Street.Police said they recovered the Pontiac minivan involved in the crash but are still looking for the driver. The owner is not the driver, according to police."The first time I laid eyes on him I knew I had the perfect child. And this right here proves I had the perfect child," said Canals' mother Jackie, as she spoke to the crowd gathered.Friends and coworkers described Canals as empathetic, funny and always wearing a smile.The recent Drexel University graduate was in charge of security at The Met. Canals was walking his dog before his shift Saturday when he was hit.His parents pleaded for the driver to turn him himself or herself in to authorities.