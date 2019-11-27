Victim speaks out after being attacked by mob of teens in Center City

The latest incident happened on Monday night outside a Wendy's on Chestnut Street near 16th, before traveling to the intersection of 15th and Chestnut outside the Wells Fargo bank.
Action News obtained this cell phone video of the violent attack.
A second video shows the chaos from the ground. One of the 17-year-old victims says she went into survival mode.
"I felt like my face was bubbling, and I couldn't figure out what was going on," she said. "I kept screaming, I can't see."
Too shaken to show her face, the 17-year-old senior from Parkway Center City High School says she was attacked and robbed alongside three of her friends by a mob of kids from another school.
"What I started feeling was people going into my pockets and taking my purse off of me. When I got in the ambulance, I didn't realize that my hair wasn't attached to my head anymore," the teens said.
"My daughter has never been in a physical altercation so to her be attacked that way, that hurt me," said Jill Walston.
Walston's daughter was taken to an area hospital.
Police have beefed up patrols on the block and is acquiring surveillance and social media videos to identify the suspects.
"How many more altercations will it be until someone is down on PA at the morgue?" asked Tamieka Daniels.
This is the latest in a string of attacks. Just last week, in the same spot, surveillance video caught a mob of teens beating and stomping a motorist.
Tamieka Daniels' son was also injured in the Monday night melee.
"A lot of scratches, it became too much for him."
"Is he afraid to leave the house?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.
"He's not afraid to leave the home, but what I just try to explain to my son is be mindful of your surroundings, but what can you do when you're defenseless," said Daniels.