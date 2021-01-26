Firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex, Victory Brewing in Kennett Square, Pa.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews in Chester County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a fire rips through a brewery and the apartment complex above on Monday night.It happened at Victory Brewing in Kennett Square located on the 600 block of West Cypress Street.The call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a fire and a loud noise.There are apartments on top of the brewery, but so far, no injuries have been reported.Chopper 6 was over the scene after firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.PECO crews are on scene. At this time there are 55 customers without power due to the incident.Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.