EARTHQUAKE

VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake in Anchorage

Video from Alaska shows the aftermath of an earthquake that struck on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (@ChaseAK/Twitter)

ANCHORAGE --
Cereal boxes and packages of batteries littered the floor of a grocery store after the earthquake Friday morning that rocked buildings in Alaska's largest city, and picture frames and mirrors were knocked from living room walls.

Photographs posted to social media sites showed damage that included collapsed ceiling tiles at an Anchorage high school and buckled roadway pavement in places.

Alaska averages 40,000 earthquakes per year, with more large quakes than the other 49 states combined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
